Royal Bank of Canada Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $50.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.73.

APA stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

