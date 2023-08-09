Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$61.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAR.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.56.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.41, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$39.08 and a one year high of C$52.98.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

