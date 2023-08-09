Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.50

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$439.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.02. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of C$3.82 and a one year high of C$4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.