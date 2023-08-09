Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) to Sector Perform

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. AerSale has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $747.81 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.38.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). AerSale had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,547,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AerSale by 4.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

