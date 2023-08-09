Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESI. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.62.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.74. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$484.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$499.00 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1757444 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.