Royal Bank of Canada Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $40.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.91%.

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,075,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,854,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 71.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

