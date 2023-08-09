Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHR. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.21.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$4.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$543.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.16.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$415.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4058899 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

