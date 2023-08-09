Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.01. 31,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 82,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on RBY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 65.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.260078 earnings per share for the current year.
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
