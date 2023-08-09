RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RWEOY

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.