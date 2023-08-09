Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $576,337.80.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $257,115.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $1,123,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.