Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 18.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,013 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 309,550.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

