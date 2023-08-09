Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 30,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Sabina Gold & Silver Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.
About Sabina Gold & Silver
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
