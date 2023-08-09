Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 17.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Sabre by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 32,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

Sabre Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

