Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Safehold were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 443,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,320,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Safehold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000.

Get Safehold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $245,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Safehold

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of SAFE opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 39.19. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -14.33%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.