Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

