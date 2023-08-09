Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.