Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of SAGE opened at $18.93 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

