Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

