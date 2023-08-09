Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 532,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,777,000 after purchasing an additional 198,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

