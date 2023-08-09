Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Stock Performance

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,850,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,604,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

