Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGMT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $18.33.

In other Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,850,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,604,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.