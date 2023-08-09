Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SGMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,850,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,604,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 46,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

