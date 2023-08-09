Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,235,200.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $3,235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,345,882.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total value of $3,227,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $3,310,950.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $3,380,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total value of $3,371,550.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total value of $3,375,600.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $3,425,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $3,432,900.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $3,447,000.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

