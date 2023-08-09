Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.72

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.72 and traded as high as $27.64. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 14,978 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

