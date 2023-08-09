SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SD opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.37. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SD. StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.