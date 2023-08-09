SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
SandRidge Energy Stock Performance
NYSE SD opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.37. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on SD. StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
