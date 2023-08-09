Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.04.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

TSE:SSL opened at C$7.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.06 and a twelve month high of C$8.83.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of C$59.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1154477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.