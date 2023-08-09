Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Stock Price Down 1%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 17,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 49,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.17.

Sanlam Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.36.

Sanlam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, key person, and commercial insurance products; financial planning and retirement, and solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.