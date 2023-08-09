Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,769 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

