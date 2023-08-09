Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.