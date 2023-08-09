Scotiabank Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2633 per share. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

