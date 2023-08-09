Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Seaboard Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE SEB opened at $3,591.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.45. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,242.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Seaboard Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seaboard
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.