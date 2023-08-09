SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average of $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

