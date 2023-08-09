Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $194.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,987. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 836.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 76.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $126,061,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 548,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

