SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Shares Down 5.2%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 147,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 423,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SeaStar Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SeaStar Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Further Reading

