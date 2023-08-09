Sector Pension Investme Public Sells 1,940,100 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Stock

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,940,100 shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $20,002,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Trading Down 0.1 %

APGB stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

