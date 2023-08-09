Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Semrush Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $9.75 on Monday. Semrush has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Semrush had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semrush will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $77,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,405.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,171 in the last three months. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

