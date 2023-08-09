Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $12.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $9.75 on Monday. Semrush has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semrush will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,535,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,835,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,553 shares of company stock worth $4,752,171. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Semrush by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Semrush by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 72,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

