Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semrush will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Semrush

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,535,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,835,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $77,716.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,405.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,535,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,171 over the last three months. 60.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semrush by 124.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 786,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Semrush by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 2,018.8% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 292,500 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,555,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

