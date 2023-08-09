Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 206.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,200,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 265,174 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

MCRB stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,977.08%. Seres Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

