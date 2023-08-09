Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan Sells 47,310 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.3 %

SCI opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

