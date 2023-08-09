SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $425.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $425.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,931 shares of company stock worth $3,473,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

