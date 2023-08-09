SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,690 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,678,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 444,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 107,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 190,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 81,686 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

VRDN opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $822.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

