SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $730.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 79.73%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

