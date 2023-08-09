SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,521 Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after buying an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $844,611.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,721,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,344,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $183,984.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,296.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $844,611.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,721,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,344,207.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Bristow Group Company Profile

VTOL opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $861.74 million, a P/E ratio of 139.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.