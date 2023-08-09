SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 8,772 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

