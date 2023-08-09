SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 140.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alector by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alector by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $618.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.71. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALEC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alector

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alector Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.