SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $444.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.79. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $444.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.61 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

See Also

