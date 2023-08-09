SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 24,230 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 140.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alector by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,397 shares of company stock worth $71,739. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALEC opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $618.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

