SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 484 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $135,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National HealthCare news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,758.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $135,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $282.58 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.01%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

