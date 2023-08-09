SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 913 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,532,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMK opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.03. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $204,582.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $204,582.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 5,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $158,512.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,386.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,696 shares of company stock valued at $897,259. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

